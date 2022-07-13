Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 5.7%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 51,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.71.
About Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO)
