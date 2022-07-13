Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 5.7%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 51,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 million and a PE ratio of -14.71.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

About Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.