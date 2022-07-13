Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 579,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,972,548 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,173 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

