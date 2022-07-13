Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,528,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,944,487. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 123,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,588. The company has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

