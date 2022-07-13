Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NYSE BX traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. 95,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

