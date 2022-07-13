Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 5,009 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 90,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

