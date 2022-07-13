Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 14,616 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,324. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

