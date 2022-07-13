Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

