Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.45 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

SO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 71,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

