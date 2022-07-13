Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.46. 50,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

