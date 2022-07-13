Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after buying an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

