Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 59382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

