BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $244,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $7,704,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,485. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

