BCS Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 796.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 80,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. 3,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

