BCS Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up approximately 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 14,814.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,370. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

