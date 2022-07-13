BCS Wealth Management Has $7.74 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 233,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,872 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 396,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,871. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

