BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned 7.05% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 9,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.