BCS Wealth Management Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $148.41. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

