BCS Wealth Management Sells 3,790 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,893. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

