BCS Wealth Management Sells 3,890 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

BSMN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 7,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,443. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

