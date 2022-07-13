B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 637,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,983,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

