B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $249,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 42,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

