B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $561,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.46. 39,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

