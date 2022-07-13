Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 2%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

