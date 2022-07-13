Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 138,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

