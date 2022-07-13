Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 45.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 170,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

