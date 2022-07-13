Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys Shares of 43,637 Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.07% of Triton International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Triton International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Triton International by 67,696.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,553. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

