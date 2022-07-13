Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,542. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.43.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

