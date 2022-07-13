Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $870.70.

TSLA traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $703.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $873.79. The firm has a market cap of $728.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

