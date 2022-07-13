Beam Price Reaches $0.27 (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Beam has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $48.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00069244 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,566,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

