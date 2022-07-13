Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Investec cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.14.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

