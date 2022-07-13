Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,514 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $146,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,973. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

