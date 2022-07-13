Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

