Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,040 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,231. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

