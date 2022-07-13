Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 236,880 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of SPDN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 270,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,429. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

