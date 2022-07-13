Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,387. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

