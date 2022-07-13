Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 889,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,521,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

