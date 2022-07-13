Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 329,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,309,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

