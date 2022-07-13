Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in FedEx by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 80.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 10,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.92. 35,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

