Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Tesla by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $870.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $712.87. 807,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The company has a market capitalization of $738.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

