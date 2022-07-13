Berenberg Bank Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €88.00 ($88.00) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($81.00) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($54.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($63.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of KGX traded up €1.08 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €42.28 ($42.28). The company had a trading volume of 268,961 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.80. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($81.82).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

