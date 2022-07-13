Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($116.56) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.66) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($142.72) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

AZN opened at £111.64 ($132.78) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a fifty-two week high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £172.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £104.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,696.64.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

