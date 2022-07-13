BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,706.42.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $104,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

