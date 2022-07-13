Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $0.0516 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $177,480.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

