BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 5.2%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 141,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 385,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $1.51 to $1.08 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

