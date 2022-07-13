Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Shares Down 4.7%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bionomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

