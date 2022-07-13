Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.22 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $15.36 or 0.00075748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $268.99 million and $6.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00268635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00074405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.