Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.25 or 0.00077163 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $267.01 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00269633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

