BitcoinZ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,200.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $80,200.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00270268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,370,275,786 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

