Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up to $13.42

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.72. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

