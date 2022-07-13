BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

DSU opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

